Demolition axe on 28-year-old criminal’s house in Jeypore

JEYPORE: Taking a cue from the bulldozer justice of Uttar Pradesh government, officials in Jeypore demolished a portion of the house of a criminal in Christianpeta on Tuesday.

As per sources, 28-year-old Jit Mohuria is allegedly involved in a number of crimes including extortion and kidnapping in different places in Jeypore. At least eight criminal cases are pending against him.

The latest incident that raised the hackles of the administration was abduction of businessman A Raju from Gateguda area, where six miscreants kidnapped him at gunpoint. Police tried to nab Mohuria but was unsuccessful. On Tuesday, the local administration began demolishing Mohuria’s house.

A joint team comprising revenue officials, municipal authorities, and police went to his house, and cited illegal construction of the building without proper planning approval and encroachment of the street road. Using manual labour the demolition was carried out.