Demolition axe on 28-year-old criminal’s house in Jeypore

JEYPORE: Taking a cue from the bulldozer justice of Uttar Pradesh government, officials in Jeypore demolished a portion of the house of a criminal in Christianpeta on Tuesday.
As per sources, 28-year-old Jit Mohuria is allegedly involved in a number of crimes including extortion and kidnapping in different places in Jeypore. At least eight criminal cases are pending against him.
The latest incident that raised the hackles of the administration was abduction of businessman A Raju from Gateguda area, where six miscreants kidnapped him at gunpoint. Police tried to nab Mohuria but was unsuccessful. On Tuesday, the local administration began demolishing Mohuria’s house.
A joint team comprising revenue officials, municipal authorities, and police went to his house, and cited illegal construction of the building without proper planning approval and encroachment of the street road. Using manual labour the demolition was carried out.
However, high drama prevailed as Mohuria’s mother and sister resisted the demolition, and it was halted for hours. Later, they were detained at the Mahila police station till evening, and the demolition drive was carried out by destroying some portion of the building.
“The house was constructed illegally, violating all town planning norms and without approval of town planning and it is being carried out as per the norms,” said a police officer of Jeypore.
However, family sources of Mohuria said the police administration carried the demolition to pressurise Mohuria to surrender.
Mohuria’s elder brother, Akash, had died in a road mishap while allegedly fleeing the police seven years ago. The family had filed a case against Jeypore police. Police sources said, the business community of the town has been aggreived by Mohuria’s frequent demands and seeking action.