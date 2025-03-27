Exhibition on art and nature begins in city

BHUBANESWAR: Offering a unique insight into the interplay between art and nature, an exhibition ‘I Am with Nature’ was opened at the Lalit Kala Akademi here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the show, eminent sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak emphasised the importance of nature as an inspiration for artistic endeavors and commended the initiative for creating a space where contemporary art meets indigenous traditions. It is being organised by city-based Ketaki Foundation Trust.

The exhibition brings together the works of 10 eminent Odia artists and features 20 paintings created during the Lulung painters’ camp 2024, held at the Similipal biosphere reserve, Mayurbhanj last year. The event also marked the release of a special catalogue that captures the artists’ engagement with nature and their reflections on their creative journey.

The exhibition also features Jhoti-Chita and paintings created by schoolchildren and tribal women from Lulung village, developed during special art workshops held as part of the camp.

Among others, V-C of Utkal University of Culture Prasan K Swain, regional secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi Ramakrishna Vedala, artist and convenor of the Lulung painters’ camp Ramahari Jena were present. The exhibition is open till March 31.