First Indian bison fest pledges to establish Odisha's Debrigarh as top breeding habitat

However, the growing population also warrants stricter protection measures, as larger herds with calves become vulnerable due to their predictable movement patterns. Since leopard is the only predator and wild dog population insignificant, conservation and protection with support of local communities is what the festival aimed at.

Experts such as Dr K Shankar and Dr G Muratkar discussed the ecological role and conservation needs of bisons. Revenue divisional officer of Sambalpur Sachin Ramchandra Jhadav, IG Himansu Lal were present.

Officials from various departments also emphasised the importance of collaborative protection efforts for the sanctuary’s long-term sustainability.

DFO of Hirakud wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das said, bisons are known as ‘habitat marker’ species of forest ecosystems. A schedule-i species, it is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

“With Debrigarh's inviolate space and curated meadows, the sanctuary offers a potential breeding ground for the species, ensuring their long-term survival,” she added.

The conservation efforts over the last few years, including relocation of villages in 2022-23 and creation of diverse meadows, have improved the sanctuary’s carrying capacity, offering more breeding space for bisons.

All 68 bordering villages recently pledged to maintain the sanctuary as a shock-free and zero-electrocution zone, further ensuring the safety of wildlife.