First Indian bison fest pledges to establish Odisha's Debrigarh as top breeding habitat

SAMBALPUR: The hefty bison, a signature animal of the Debrigarh-Hirakud region, now has a festival dedicated in its name. In a first-of-its-kind initiative. Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary hosted the ‘indian Bison Fest’ to spread the word about its conservation needs and ecological significance.
The festival saw participation from 68 eco-development committees (EDCs) that depend on the sanctuary for their livelihood, along with students and teachers from 37 schools.
Another objective of the festival was to establish Debrigarh as a potential breeding habitat since the gene pool is available. The bison census conducted in November had revealed a stable population of 669 individuals, with 30 per cent juveniles in Debrigarh which also is an indicator of healthy breeding behaviour. In fact, more calves were spotted in the recent days as compared to the winter, signaling healthy reproduction.
However, the growing population also warrants stricter protection measures, as larger herds with calves become vulnerable due to their predictable movement patterns. Since leopard is the only predator and wild dog population insignificant, conservation and protection with support of local communities is what the festival aimed at.
Experts such as Dr K Shankar and Dr G Muratkar discussed the ecological role and conservation needs of bisons. Revenue divisional officer of Sambalpur Sachin Ramchandra Jhadav, IG Himansu Lal were present.
Officials from various departments also emphasised the importance of collaborative protection efforts for the sanctuary’s long-term sustainability.
DFO of Hirakud wildlife division Anshu Pragyan Das said, bisons are known as ‘habitat marker’ species of forest ecosystems. A schedule-i species, it is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
“With Debrigarh's inviolate space and curated meadows, the sanctuary offers a potential breeding ground for the species, ensuring their long-term survival,” she added.
The conservation efforts over the last few years, including relocation of villages in 2022-23 and creation of diverse meadows, have improved the sanctuary’s carrying capacity, offering more breeding space for bisons.
All 68 bordering villages recently pledged to maintain the sanctuary as a shock-free and zero-electrocution zone, further ensuring the safety of wildlife.