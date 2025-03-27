Homeguard candidate dies during treatment in Odisha; family alleges medical negligence

DEOGARH: A home guard candidate who fell ill during the physical test at the Reserve Police premises in Deogarh died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Saheb Dehuri, son of Pradeep Dehuri of Budido village under Riamal police station limits. He succumbed during treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, Saheb had successfully cleared the running test on Wednesday evening when suddenly fell ill. He was immediately shifted to the DHH in an ambulance. However, despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his condition the following morning.

Alleging medical negligence, Saheb's family claimed that he did not receive proper treatment which led to his death. This also led to a chaos outside the DHH soon after the youth's death. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The untimely death of the young candidate has sparked outrage in the area, with locals demanding a thorough probe and action against any lapses in medical care.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the matter. Taking to X, he announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.