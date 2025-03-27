RSCL approves three new projects for Rourkela

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has approved three new projects including construction of another storm water drain, redevelopment of the existing bus terminal and development of the TISCO site.

Chairing the 29th meeting of the Board of Directors of RSCL in presence of Housing and Urban Development department secretary Usha Padhee at Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, development commissioner Anu Garg reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects in Rourkela and approved the new ones.

The meeting was informed that the integrated command and control centre (ICC) and the tribal museum under the Rourkela One project would be completed by June. The Rourkela One project is running at least two years behind schedule.

Progress of the ongoing recreational park project at Koel Nagar was also reviewed with instruction to complete it without further delay. Discussion also took place regarding development of the famous Vedavyas Peetha.

Additionally, the meeting approved construction of a new storm water drainage system to remove water-logging issues during monsoon in and around Dayanand Nagar, PK Das Colony, Burutola and Jagannath Colony in Rourkela city.

Reliable sources informed that by end of 2022, RSCL had completed construction of 11 storm water drains at a combined cost of about Rs 110 crore. However, water-logging problem still persists in most of the affected residential pockets of the city.