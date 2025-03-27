Security staff, marshals of Assembly assaulted by suspended Congress MLAs, says Speaker Padhy

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker Surama Padhy accused the suspended Congress MLAs of assaulting and injuring the marshals and security personnel which led to their eviction from the well of the House.

Making a statement in the Assembly, Padhy said that she had asked the Assembly secretariat to take steps for the security of the Congress MLAs after she came to know about their intention to spend the night in the House. All arrangements had been made accordingly.

She said along with the Congress MLAs, their personal security officers and political workers had also entered the well. They came to the verandah of the Assembly secretariat at around 9 pm on Tuesday night and attacked the marshals and security personnel. Several security staff have been injured in the attack and being treated now, she said.