Six members of all-women chain snatching gang held

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police busted an inter-state all-women gang of chain snatchers by arresting six of its members and their driver from Cuttack on Wednesday.

Police seized several stolen gold chains, Rs 25,000 cash, cutter and an SUV from the accused - Nagu Behera (46), S Puspa (50), Basanti Rao (62), Mina Rao (43), H Puspa (50), Sabita Sahu (32) and their driver Bijay Jena (26).

The gang was reportedly involved in robbing several elderly women in crowded temples.

Sources said a gold chain was snatched from an elderly woman inside the Jagannath temple at Courtpeta in Berhampur on February 8. As part of investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and arrested one Parvati Nayak (55) of Cuttack. The stolen gold chain was also recovered from her possession.