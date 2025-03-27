Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones at Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express train in Sundargarh district, damaging windowpanes of berths 53 and 54 of coach C5 on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 1.07 pm between Kansbahal and Kalunga railway stations near Rourkela under Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER).

Sources said panic gripped passengers after stones started to rain from both sides of the train all of a sudden. However, none was injured in the incident.

On reaching Rourkela, passengers informed the SER authorities about the stone pelting following which personnel of Railway Protection Force visited the site for inquiry.