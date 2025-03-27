Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones at Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express train in Sundargarh district, damaging windowpanes of berths 53 and 54 of coach C5 on Wednesday.
The incident took place at around 1.07 pm between Kansbahal and Kalunga railway stations near Rourkela under Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER).
Sources said panic gripped passengers after stones started to rain from both sides of the train all of a sudden. However, none was injured in the incident.
On reaching Rourkela, passengers informed the SER authorities about the stone pelting following which personnel of Railway Protection Force visited the site for inquiry.
In the past too, miscreants had indulged in similar stone pelting in different areas of Chakradharpur Division inhabited by members of a particular community.
Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway has revised the service schedule of 20835/20836 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express to improve passenger convenience.
Currently, the train operates daily except Saturday. But as per the revised schedule effective from June 3, the train would run on all days except Tuesday.
There will be no change in the Vande Bharat train’s timings and stoppages at designated stations.