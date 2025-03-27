Surface-to-air missile VL-SRSAM successfully flight-tested by DRDO

The missile was test fired by DRDO in collaboration with the Indian Navy with all weapon system elements deployed in combat configuration. It was a part of a user associate trial to validate multiple updated elements of the weapon system.

“The elements, including the missile with indigenous radio frequency seeker, multi-function radar and weapon control system, have performed as per expectations. The performance of the system was validated by the flight data captured by various Range Instruments developed by ITR Chandipur,” said a defence official.

With high kill probability, the missile can identify, track and destroy targets at a range up to 80 km. It is capable of neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea skimming targets. The system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets like jets, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles.

DRDO chairman and secretary of Department of Defence Research and Development Samir V Kamat said the missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams from DRDO and the Indian Navy for their achievement.