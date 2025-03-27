VSSUT suspends associate professor for showing up ‘drunk’ at workplace

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla have suspended associate professor Jayaprakash Parmguru of the department of Humanities on charges of reporting to work in an intoxicated state and poor attendance.

According to the suspension letter issued by the registrar of VSSUT on Tuesday, Parmguru was frequently coming to the office under the influence of alcohol, neglecting his teaching duties, and even sleeping in the classroom in an inebriated state. As part of the suspension terms, he will not be allowed to take classes but is required to report to the department everyday, except on holidays. He must mark his attendance twice daily using the biometric system. Besides, Parmguru has been prohibited from taking leave without the prior approval of VSSUT vice-chancellor Deepak Kumar Sahoo.