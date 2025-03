BERHAMPUR: A young couple was killed after a three-wheeler cargo vehicle hit their scooter near Budhamba within Kodala police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Kanhu Dakua (29) and his wife Swapna (24) of Salabana village. Miraculously, the couple’s four-year-old daughter escaped unhurt in the mishap.

Sources said Kanhu, his wife and daughter were travelling to Kakarapani village on a scooter. On way, the cargo van rammed into their two-wheeler near Budhamba. Due to the impact of the collision, the couple was thrown off and hit the road hard while their daughter fell in a nearby bush.

Kanhu and Swapna suffered severe head injuries and bled profusely from their nose and ear. However, their daughter escaped unhurt. Locals rushed the injured couple to Kodala hospital where both of them succumbed to injuries.

As the news of the mishap spread, locals staged road blockade for an hour demanding compensation for the bereaved family. The protest was later called off after intervention of police.