50-year-old man’s head found after three days

Sources said on Monday, Pradhan had gone to his orchard located on the riverbank with some of his goats. But he did not return home till evening. Family members launched a search and found his headless body at the orchard in the night.

The next day, Kandhamal SP Harisha BC, G Udayagiri SDPO Bijay Bisi and senior police officers along with scientific team and sniffer dog reached the spot for investigation. The body was sent for autopsy and basing on circumstantial evidence, police registered a murder case.

Though family members have denied any previous enmity, villagers suspect that Pradhan might have been killed over suspicion of sorcery.

Meanwhile, police have detained four villagers after recovering Pradhan’s severed head. Sources said the suspects are being interrogated. However, police refused to divulge any detail of the case as investigation was underway.

The weapon used to behead Pradhan is yet to be traced.