Annual dog sterilisation target reached in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing stray dog sterilisation drive, surpassing its annual target well ahead of the schedule.

The civic body completed 1,280 sterilisations in the first week of current fiscal year, surpassing the initial goal of 1,000 surgeries for 2024-2025.

After a gap of eight months from July 2023 to March 2024, the drive commenced on April 16 last year by forming a state-level monitoring committee, and since has made remarkable progress.

The drive involves a systematic process of capturing stray dogs, performing surgeries, providing post-operative care and at last releasing them back into their original territories as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).