Bahrain Odia Samaj remembers Dr Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: A memorial meeting was held in the memory of former Union minister and veteran BJP leader Dr Debendra Pradhan at Bahrain by members of Odia Samaj recently.

The meeting was organised at the residence of founder president of Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Prahraj, where members of the Odia diaspora offered prayers and expressed their condolences.

Shedding light on the political life and medical services of Pradhan, Prahraj said the late minister played a huge role in establishing the ideology of the BJP in Odisha and showing a new direction to the party. “It would not be an exaggeration to call him the great grandfather of the Odisha BJP,” he said.