Balangir MLA Kalikesh demands probe into sand mining nexus

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging collusion between mining officials and leaseholders leading to an artificial scarcity of sand, Balangir MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has demanded a thorough investigation into the crisis.
In a letter to the minister for Steel and Mines, he has raised serious concerns about the worsening situation on availability and distribution of construction sand in Balangir town and selective penalisation of small tractor owners while larger operators remain unchecked.
“This has led to artificial scarcity and rampant blackmarketing of sand, severely affecting common citizens and small contractors,” he said.
The MLA has accused the mining officers of Balangir of imposing excessive and arbitrary fines on small transporters, many of whom belong to the unorganised sector. These persons, he said, are being penalised for carrying allegedly improper or forged documents, while the actual issuers of such documents like the sand mine leaseholders face no scrutiny or penalties.
Despite repeated discussions in review meetings, Singh Deo alleged, no tangible action has been taken against those responsible for issuing questionable documents. Moreover, large truck operators continue to function without restrictions, raising concerns about potential bias and collusion between the mining authorities and sand mafia.
The MLA underlined that the harassment of small transporters had resulted in a sharp increase in sand prices, fuelling black market activities and severely impacting the construction sector, particularly small-scale home builders. “The artificial scarcity of sand is detrimental to local development and public trust in the administration,” he pointed out.
Stating that it is imperative the government must address the root of this problem, rather than victimising end-users and small transporters, Singh Deo has demanded a departmental inquiry into the conduct of the mining officer, particularly regarding selective action and inaction against mine owners and larger operators.
He has also sought strict penalties for sand mine leaseholders found guilty of issuing improper documentation and an immediate stock and dispatch audit of all sand mines to determine the extent of diversion and hoarding.