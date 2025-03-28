Balangir MLA Kalikesh demands probe into sand mining nexus

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging collusion between mining officials and leaseholders leading to an artificial scarcity of sand, Balangir MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has demanded a thorough investigation into the crisis.

In a letter to the minister for Steel and Mines, he has raised serious concerns about the worsening situation on availability and distribution of construction sand in Balangir town and selective penalisation of small tractor owners while larger operators remain unchecked.

“This has led to artificial scarcity and rampant blackmarketing of sand, severely affecting common citizens and small contractors,” he said.

The MLA has accused the mining officers of Balangir of imposing excessive and arbitrary fines on small transporters, many of whom belong to the unorganised sector. These persons, he said, are being penalised for carrying allegedly improper or forged documents, while the actual issuers of such documents like the sand mine leaseholders face no scrutiny or penalties.