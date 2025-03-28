BJP government converts 263 hamlets to revenue villages, decision on 147 others soon: Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday stated that 263 hamlets have been converted to revenue villages within a year, and another 147 cases are under consideration.

Replying to a question from Khandapada MLA Dusmanta Kumar Swain, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said the Board of Revenue has so far approved for conversion of 1,053 hamlets as revenue villages.

However, due to slow implementation in the previous government, only 307 villages have been updated in land records, while 746 villages are yet to be recorded.

“Ever since the Mohan Majhi government came to power, we have converted 263 hamlets into revenue villages. A decision on the 147 hamlets under consideration will be taken soon,” the minister added.