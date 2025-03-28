BJP government converts 263 hamlets to revenue villages, decision on 147 others soon: Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday stated that 263 hamlets have been converted to revenue villages within a year, and another 147 cases are under consideration.
Replying to a question from Khandapada MLA Dusmanta Kumar Swain, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari said the Board of Revenue has so far approved for conversion of 1,053 hamlets as revenue villages.
However, due to slow implementation in the previous government, only 307 villages have been updated in land records, while 746 villages are yet to be recorded.
“Ever since the Mohan Majhi government came to power, we have converted 263 hamlets into revenue villages. A decision on the 147 hamlets under consideration will be taken soon,” the minister added.
The minister said revenue villages are entitled for all central and state government welfare schemes as well as funds for development of infrastructure. Modern technology is being used for mapping the boundary for demarcation, a process that is expected to be completed within a week. Residents of hamlets seeking the status of revenue village have been advised to submit applications through their local tehsildar.
Pujari requested all the members of the Assembly to see that proposals for elevating hamlet to revenue village status are quickly sent to the Revenue department through district collectors.
“The government is ready to consider proposals fit for declaring hamlets to revenue villages as the people of such habitations will get all benefits of the central and state governments. Territorial dispute, if any, between hamlet and mother revenue village should be sorted out locally before sending the proposals,” the minister said.