Class IX, X students to now get MDM; one more egg, three laddoos added to menu

“The financial implication of the three new MDM components, amounting to Rs 570.71 crore annually, will be borne from the state Budget under the Mukhyamantri Poshan Yojana,” informed School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond.

While MDM was so far limited to schoolgoing children till Class VIII (age 6 to 13), the new move is aimed at supplementing nutritional needs of secondary students and enhancing their enrolment, attendance and retention in schools.

Under PM POSHAN, mid-day meals were served to 43 lakh children, both at primary and upper primary levels. Now, the scheme will cover another 21 lakh students at secondary level. The scheme is implemented on a cost-sharing basis of 60:40 between the Centre and the state. The Centre provides the food grains (rice) while the state has to procure the remaining food materials for the meals.

In another development, the department has notified the opening of Sishu Vatikas (pre-school classes) in all government primary schools from the 2025-26 academic year beginning April 2 where children in the age group of 5-6 years will be admitted for pre-school education.