Ensure a peaceful Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the government to take adequate measures to ensure peaceful Hanuman Jayanti procession scheduled to be held in Sambalpur city between April 6 and 14.

While disposing of a petition filed by one Enayatullah and six others seeking restrictions on the procession, the division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Arindam Sinha said, “The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is to be held between 6th and 14th April, 2025.

State says that there should be no apprehension of any untoward incident in the festivities of the concerned community. They are and will regulate the festival as is required, for peaceful observance thereof. Union of India has supported the position.”