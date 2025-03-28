Ensure a peaceful Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the government to take adequate measures to ensure peaceful Hanuman Jayanti procession scheduled to be held in Sambalpur city between April 6 and 14.
While disposing of a petition filed by one Enayatullah and six others seeking restrictions on the procession, the division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Arindam Sinha said, “The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is to be held between 6th and 14th April, 2025.
State says that there should be no apprehension of any untoward incident in the festivities of the concerned community. They are and will regulate the festival as is required, for peaceful observance thereof. Union of India has supported the position.”
“Relying on submissions made by state and Union of India as recorded above, we think fit to dispose of the writ petition. State is to take note of the allegations and disclosures made in the petition and take adequate measures as may be deemed necessary,” the bench said.
Appearing for the petitioners in virtual mode from Sambalpur, advocate Mohammed Mustaq Ansari expressed apprehension of untoward incidents during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Additional government advocate Bimbisar Dash refuted the submission saying there is no basis to have apprehension of communal disharmony in Odisha. “Religious festivals and processions take place here in Odisha without any accompanying untoward incident. Nevertheless, the administration will issue requisite permission and ensure adherence,” he submitted.
Deputy solicitor general appearing on behalf of Central government adopted submissions made by the state government.