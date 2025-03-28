Festival season: Police tighten vigil to prevent communal riots

BHUBANESWAR: With religious stand-off during festivals increasingly leading to communal riots over the recent years, Odisha Police has begun to gear up to prevent any untoward incidents during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals.

Apart from tightening security, police have decided to enhance technical surveillance and deploy drones as well as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in sensitive districts to maintain law and order situation during the festivals. It has also been decided to ban DJs during religious processions.

DGP YB Khurania has asked officers to increase the number of CCTV cameras and deploy drones to keep a close eye on the sensitive areas. About 102, 100 and 50 CCTV cameras are already operational in Bhadrak, Balasore and Sambalpur districts respectively. In Sambalpur, police have planned to install additional 150 cameras in 50 sensitive locations across the city.