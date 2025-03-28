Festival season: Police tighten vigil to prevent communal riots

BHUBANESWAR: With religious stand-off during festivals increasingly leading to communal riots over the recent years, Odisha Police has begun to gear up to prevent any untoward incidents during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti festivals.
Apart from tightening security, police have decided to enhance technical surveillance and deploy drones as well as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in sensitive districts to maintain law and order situation during the festivals. It has also been decided to ban DJs during religious processions.
DGP YB Khurania has asked officers to increase the number of CCTV cameras and deploy drones to keep a close eye on the sensitive areas. About 102, 100 and 50 CCTV cameras are already operational in Bhadrak, Balasore and Sambalpur districts respectively. In Sambalpur, police have planned to install additional 150 cameras in 50 sensitive locations across the city.
Khurania also directed the officers to keep an eye on any rumour or misleading information spread by mischief mongers on social media to disrupt peace in the state. He instructed the cyber cells in every district to closely monitor the social media platforms.
The DGP also asked the Crime Branch to organise a special workshop for the officers to enable them to effectively deal with any attempts to spread rumours on the internet during the festivals.
“Elaborate discussions were held on requirements of various districts, police arrangements to be made and preventive measures that need to be taken to ensure the festivities pass off smoothly,” the DGP told The New Indian Express.
Communal violence had broken out in Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti procession in 2023 leading to imposition of curfew for several weeks. In June 2024, curfew was imposed and internet suspended in Balasore after two communities clashed over allegations of cow slaughter during religious celebration of a minority community.