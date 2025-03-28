Heatwave to make its comeback from March 28

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief lull, heatwave is expected to make a comeback in Odisha from Friday onwards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave in parts of the state for the next three days.

Heatwave may prevail in Sambalpur and Boudh districts on Friday and in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir and Kalahandi on Saturday. Similarly, heatwave is likely to occur in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh and Sundargarh districts on Sunday.

There will be a rise in day and night temperatures by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree C within two days. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, parts of interior Odisha are expected to experience heatwave under the influence of dry and warm northerly and north-westerly winds. “However, the fresh heatwave spell is expected to subside by next week as parts of the state may experience rainfall activity from April 2,” she added.

Meanwhile, many places started to witness hot weather condition from Thursday. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 41.4 degree C followed by Balangir 40.8 degree C, Boudh 40.5 degree C, Sonepur 40.2 degree C, Hirakud 40.1 degree C, and Sambalpur, Titilagarh and Paralakhemundi 40 degree C each. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.5 deg C and 36.8 deg C respectively on the day.