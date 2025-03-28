Khurda collector directs GAIL to stop CNG, PNG station construction in city

CUTTACK: Following allegations of setting up a compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) station in close vicinity to a residential area at Kanan Vihar in the capital city, the district administration has asked GAIL India Ltd to stop the constructions with immediate effect.

Khurda collector Chanchal Rana informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that construction work for the CNG & PNG station was being carried out without obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) from the district administration.

“Hence, the authority of GAIL India Ltd has been directed to stop construction work until further orders, and issued notice to submit show cause as to why action as per law shall not be taken for such illegal construction without having valid permission, thereby, endangering the life & property of the inhabitants of the neighbourhood,” Rana said in an affidavit.