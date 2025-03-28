Release of untreated waste into Mahanadi worries locals

CUTTACK: With direct discharge of untreated effluents into Mahanadi river by industries continuing unabated, local residents have accused the IDCO of negligence, alleging its delay in setting up an effluent treatment plant (ETP) has worsened the situation.

It is a common sight on a particular 300-metre stretch of the Mahanadi embankment from the bridge to the New Industrial Estate where discharge of untreated industrial effluents by local industries through underground pipes is rampant.

Residents of Munda Sahi and Nua Sahi alleged the direct discharge of untreated waste which usually contain harmful chemicals have rendered the Mahanadi river unusable.