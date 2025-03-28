Release of untreated waste into Mahanadi worries locals

CUTTACK: With direct discharge of untreated effluents into Mahanadi river by industries continuing unabated, local residents have accused the IDCO of negligence, alleging its delay in setting up an effluent treatment plant (ETP) has worsened the situation.
It is a common sight on a particular 300-metre stretch of the Mahanadi embankment from the bridge to the New Industrial Estate where discharge of untreated industrial effluents by local industries through underground pipes is rampant.
Residents of Munda Sahi and Nua Sahi alleged the direct discharge of untreated waste which usually contain harmful chemicals have rendered the Mahanadi river unusable.
“Pollution of the river due to reckless discharge of untreated waste has been posing threat to local residents as well as animals. Those who take bath in the river or use it for drinking purpose often suffer from various health and skin ailments. Not only this, such an act is also disrupting the river ecosystem,” said Kailash Jena, a local environmental activist.
Local residents of Munda Sahi alleged the authorities concerned have also not been monitoring the situation to ascertain where the industrial wastes are being discharged from, and if they are being properly treated before release into the river.
Contacted, divisional head, IDCO, Cuttack division Parikshita Mahalik said the corporation has started constructing storm water channels and effluent lines for discharge of industrial waste. “We have also sought a 2 acre land in Jagatpur industrial estate for setting up an ETP and awaiting approval of the local administration. After getting approval, tender would be floated for setting up the ETP,” he added.