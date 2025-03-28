Suicide in Anwesha hostel sparks exodus of inmates

BARIPADA: Parents of at least 20 inmates of the government-run Anwesha girls’ hostel at Udala in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday took their children home, hours after a 15-year-old allegedly died by suicide at the hostel.
Raising questions on the security arrangements put in place at the hostel, the parents expressed concerns over the safety of students before taking their children away with them.
Sources said Tanmayee Murmu, a Class IX student of Chapaldihi within Khunta police limits, reportedly took the extreme step on the hostel terrace on Wednesday evening.
The girl did not attend the evening assembly following which the hostel staff launched a search and found her dead. While Tanmayee’s friends claimed she was murdered, the staff immediately informed the local police and the deceased student’s parents.
As the claim sparked panic among the inmates, police rushed to the hostel and recovered a suicide note from Tanmayee’s bag. In the note, the girl reportedly stated that she took the extreme step after the death of a boy with whom she was in a relationship.
While Udala IIC Banamali Barik said preliminary investigation suggests the girl took her own life, Tanmayee’s parents claimed they were unaware of any suicide note.
Hostel matron Anjali Behera said neither she nor any inmate was aware about Tanmayee’s relationship. The hostel authorities have urged the parents of students who left the hostel, to allow their children to return so that they can continue their education. A total of 170 students currently reside in the hostel.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)