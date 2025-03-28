Suicide in Anwesha hostel sparks exodus of inmates

BARIPADA: Parents of at least 20 inmates of the government-run Anwesha girls’ hostel at Udala in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday took their children home, hours after a 15-year-old allegedly died by suicide at the hostel.

Raising questions on the security arrangements put in place at the hostel, the parents expressed concerns over the safety of students before taking their children away with them.

Sources said Tanmayee Murmu, a Class IX student of Chapaldihi within Khunta police limits, reportedly took the extreme step on the hostel terrace on Wednesday evening.

The girl did not attend the evening assembly following which the hostel staff launched a search and found her dead. While Tanmayee’s friends claimed she was murdered, the staff immediately informed the local police and the deceased student’s parents.