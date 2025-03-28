Ten industrial projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore get approval of HLCA

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) of the Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 1,65,303 crore on Thursday.
Vedanta Ltd led the projects, with an investment of Rs 91,528 crore.
The projects, aimed to generate 51,939 jobs, spans across key sectors, including steel, aluminium, power, green hydrogen, engineering goods and green energy equipment, and would come up in Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada districts.
The HLCA approved two projects worth Rs 91,528 crore of Vedanta Ltd in Rayagada district, which is the highest investment.
The company would invest Rs 50,537 crore for setting up a six million tonne per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery.
The second project is a greenfield 1.2 MTPA aluminium smelter which will be set up with an investment of Rs 40,991 crore. The two projects would generate job opportunities for 15,900 people.
JSW Steel Ltd got the next highest share of the investment at Rs 35,000 crore for setting up a five MTPA integrated steel plant along with upstream and downstream facilities in Keonjhar district. The project would be set up by a joint venture between JSW and South Korean steel giant POSCO. At least 8,000 employments will be generated by the project.
Shyam Steel Works Pvt Ltd will establish a 1.5 MTPA integrated steel plant along with upstream and down-stream facilities worth Rs 5,200 crore in Bhadrak. OCL Iron and Steel Ltd will be expanding its steel production with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore to set up a 1.2 MTPA integrated steel plant in Keonjhar.
Orissa Thermal Energy Ltd will set up a 2400 MW (3X800 MW) ultra super critical coal-based thermal power plant at an investment of Rs 18,450 crore in Cuttack district and employ 8,100 people. In the railway equipment manufacturing sector, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt Ltd will expand its existing plant at Khurda with an investment of Rs 1,090 crore.
Other projects include Orissa Metallurgical Industry Pvt Ltd’s titanium complex at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore in Ganjam district and Shreetech Data Ltd’s green hydrogen project at Rs 1,560 crore in Mayurbhanj.
