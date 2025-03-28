Ten industrial projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore get approval of HLCA

BHUBANESWAR: The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) of the Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 1,65,303 crore on Thursday.

Vedanta Ltd led the projects, with an investment of Rs 91,528 crore.

The projects, aimed to generate 51,939 jobs, spans across key sectors, including steel, aluminium, power, green hydrogen, engineering goods and green energy equipment, and would come up in Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada districts.

The HLCA approved two projects worth Rs 91,528 crore of Vedanta Ltd in Rayagada district, which is the highest investment.

The company would invest Rs 50,537 crore for setting up a six million tonne per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery.

The second project is a greenfield 1.2 MTPA aluminium smelter which will be set up with an investment of Rs 40,991 crore. The two projects would generate job opportunities for 15,900 people.

JSW Steel Ltd got the next highest share of the investment at Rs 35,000 crore for setting up a five MTPA integrated steel plant along with upstream and downstream facilities in Keonjhar district. The project would be set up by a joint venture between JSW and South Korean steel giant POSCO. At least 8,000 employments will be generated by the project.