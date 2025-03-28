Three arrested for hanging parakeet, posting video on Instagram

ANGUL: Forest officials on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly hanging a parrot (rose-ringed parakeet) and uploading a video of the inhuman incident at Jamujodi village under Kishorenagar block in Angul.

The accused were identified as Bhagna Pethei, Darshania Dehuri and Kaushik Kumura. Bhagna reportedly killed his pet parrot, a species protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, while Darshania and Kaushik filmed the act.

In a release, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Athamallik Santosh Kumar said on Wednesday, the range officer of Bamur received information regarding the video of a man killing his parrot, which was circulating on social media. The officer launched an investigation and traced the source of the video to Bhagna. Further probe revealed that the incident was filmed by Darshania and Kaushik.

Sources said after killing the bird, the accused filmed the act and uploaded the video on Instagram. Notably, PCCF, Wildlife PK Jha came across the Insta post and also ordered an inquiry into the incident. The DFO said the mobile phone on which the crime was recorded has been seized. The accused were arrested and produced in court.

Being a protected species, rose-ringed parakeet cannot be hunted, traded or exposed to any form of exploitation.