CNG furnace made operational at Khannagar crematorium in Odisha

CUTTACK: After a wait of more than six months, the CNG-fuelled furnace of Khannagar crematorium has finally been made operational by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The eco-friendly initiative, taken up under the Cuttack Smart City (CSC) project, will reduce use of wood for cremating bodies and curb pollution. Though the facility was inaugurated six months back, it was not operational due to lack of trained staff to run it.

The Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) had constructed the CNG-based crematorium at an investment of Rs 4.25 crore. The model crematorium has facilities like changing room, bathing and toilet complex, proper illumination and drinking water and gallery, etc. The service is available for a fee of Rs 2,000.

It was inaugurated by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Patra on August, 31 last year in the presence of Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, MLAs and corporators. However, after inauguration, operation of the CNG furnace was postponed due to delay in hiring trained staff, said CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra. While stating that the issue has been sorted out, Patra also said work on similar facilities is underway at the Sati Chaura crematorium.

“The second CNG-based cremation facility is about to be completed at Sati Chaura,” said mayor Subhash Singh.