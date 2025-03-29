Congress alleges BJP conspiracy behind violence during protest in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Friday termed the violence during Thursday’s protests, which left several people injured, a conspiracy by BJP government to defame the party and its workers.

Addressing a media conference here, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das reiterated that the Congress workers never pelted stones at the police. The Congress was conducting a peaceful agitation and the police resorted to using water canons on the protesters and subsequent lathi-charge on them, he stated.

He also alleged that the DGP was acting as a ruling party worker and threatening the Opposition for protesting against rising crime against women in the state.

“Why is Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi silent on the violence during the protests? The chief minister who holds the Home portfolio should make a statement on the issue. The state Congress will not be deterred by any coercive action and continue to fight for women’s justice in every district and sub-division,” Das said.

Chairman of the media and publicity department of the All India Congress Committee Pawan Khera said instead of carrying out the instructions of the ruling party obediently, the DGP should try to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and punish those responsible for the crime against women.

Stating that the plight of women in Odisha has been a matter of concern for the entire country, Khera said Congress will continue to fight for safety of women in the state. The Congress leaders and workers are not afraid of any police action, he added.

Meanwhile, all the 14 suspended MLAs led by Congress legislature party leader Ram Chandra Kadam and senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati performed puja at a temple near the Congress Bhawan as they were not able to attend the Assembly. Kadam said that the party MLAs reached the temple beating gongs and cymbals and performed puja seeking blessings for the women and praying for ‘sadbuddhi’ for the BJP government.