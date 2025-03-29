DGP’s remarks violated Police Manual: BJD spokesperson

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD came down heavily on DGP YB Khurania for his statement that those who incited and indulged in violence during the Congress protest on Thursday would be sent to jail. The party demanded his apology for making such remarks, stating that they were in clear violation of Police Manual rules

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said such a vindictive statement from the state police chief was completely unacceptable. It is contradictory to the Police Manual, which states that police personnel should never be vindictive or revengeful, he said.

While acknowledging that several police personnel were injured during the protest, Mohanty expressed deep sympathy for them and wished them a swift recovery. However, the BJD leader said that never before had a DGP made such angry and retaliatory statement, especially regarding protests.

Mohanty said the primary responsibility of the police chief is to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. The duty of the police is to maintain law and order in a balanced and neutral manner. Therefore, the DGP’s statement which was filled with anger and resentment, was entirely inappropriate, he added.

The BJD spokesperson also criticised the DGP for labelling the protesters as anti-socials. The DGP after his visit to the injured police personnel at the Capital Hospital here on Thursday had said,”Those anti-social elements who incited terror and were involved in violence, wherever they are, will be sent to jail. We will not tolerate this at all.”