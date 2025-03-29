Doctor in Odisha implants artificial ligament in woman’s knee

BHUBANESWAR: Orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr Sarthak Patnaik has conducted an advanced surgery and placed an artificial ligament in the knee of a 25-year-old woman.

Dr Patnaik implanted the synthetic device for reconstructing an torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), a key soft tissue responsible for stabilisation of the knee. The woman, who weighs around 135 kg, had come to Bhubaneswar for the surgery from Haryana’s Gurugram. She was also suffering from a meniscus tear.

The meniscus is a rubbery cartilage in the knee that acts as a shock absorber. Dr Patnaik is one of the first surgeons in Odisha to have executed this advanced arthroscopic procedure in eastern India using a bio-absorbable collagen implant, called the BioBrace.

“The successful surgery will now pave the way for faster recovery in case of soft tissue damage or tear, especially among sportspersons. It will also increase the durability of clinical outcomes,” Dr Patnaik explained.

This implant also aids in the repair of ligaments, tendons, and other tissues while providing strength and stimulating the body’s natural healing response. The procedure is important for athletes who often suffer from ligament tear or ACL damage. “Sportspersons will be greatly benefited by this technique and continue to enjoy a prolonged and injury free stint in their respective sports,” he said.