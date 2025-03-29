Drunk youth in Odisha kills father for objecting to drinking habit

BERHAMPUR: A 21-year-old alcoholic youth allegedly hammered his father to death after the latter objected to his drinking habit in Kandhamal district on Thursday night.

The shocking incident took place at Lamapada village within Phiringia police limits. Police said the accused Suraj Digal was arrested on Friday on charges of killing his 58-year-old father Dakena Digal in an inebriated state.

Phiringia IIC Gopinath Pradhan said Suraj used to consume liquor regularly and come home at odd hours of the night. On Thursday night, he once again returned home drunk at midnight following which Dakena reprimanded him. Since he was under the influence of alcohol, the youth became infuriated. He got hold of a hammer and assaulted his father with it repeatedly.

Dakena suffered grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot. His wife, who had locked herself in a room to stay away from the altercation between the father-son duo, came out after some time and found him lying dead in a pool of blood with Suraj sitting nearby. She raised an alarm following which neighbours reached their house. Dakena was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared dead.

On being informed, Phiringia police reached the village and seized the deceased’s body for autopsy. Suraj was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime. The accused youth was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the IIC added.