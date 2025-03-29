IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan takes voluntary retirement amid speculation over plans

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculation over her continuation in administration, senior IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan, wife of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s trusted aide and bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian, has taken voluntary retirement from service (VRS).
The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Friday approved her application for premature retirement under existing rules.
The approval for her VRS came a day after the Odisha government forwarded her application, which she had submitted on 13 March.
"The Central government has approved the request of voluntary retirement from IAS in relaxation of the three months' mandatory notice period," read the letter from the ministry to the chief secretary.
A powerful officer who wielded significant influence in the Naveen Patnaik government, Sujata was posted as the special secretary of the Finance Department following the defeat of the BJD in the 2024 elections.
However, as soon as the BJP government assumed office in June last year, she went on leave for six months citing childcare responsibilities. The government refused to extend her leave, and she was compelled to rejoin duty in November 2024.
Sujata's tenure in administration was marked by a rapid rise through the ranks, eventually leading some of Naveen’s flagship programmes, most notably the Mission Shakti movement.
She had served as collector in key districts such as Cuttack and Sundargarh. When Mission Shakti was officially designated as a government department, she was appointed as its secretary, overseeing the activities of lakhs of women self-help group members—considered a crucial vote bank for Naveen.
However, she was embroiled in controversy during the 2024 general elections when the Election Commission accused her of misusing public office. As a result, she was transferred from her position as Mission Shakti secretary to the Finance Department.
Her husband, VK Pandian, had taken voluntary retirement from service in October 2023 while serving as the all-powerful private secretary to CM Naveen Patnaik. His VRS was approved in just three days amid the Dussehra festival.
Following his retirement, he entered full-time politics, joining the BJD and leading the party’s campaign and election strategy. The party’s defeat was a significant setback for him, and days after the results, he announced he was taking 'sanyas' from politics.
Sujata’s voluntary retirement has now sparked speculation about her next move, with rumours suggesting she may join an international organisation. There is also talk of Pandian taking up an assignment with a global agency.
Neither Sujata nor Pandian could be reached for comment.