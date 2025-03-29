IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan takes voluntary retirement amid speculation over plans

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculation over her continuation in administration, senior IAS officer Sujata R Karthikeyan, wife of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s trusted aide and bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian, has taken voluntary retirement from service (VRS).

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Friday approved her application for premature retirement under existing rules.

The approval for her VRS came a day after the Odisha government forwarded her application, which she had submitted on 13 March.

"The Central government has approved the request of voluntary retirement from IAS in relaxation of the three months' mandatory notice period," read the letter from the ministry to the chief secretary.

A powerful officer who wielded significant influence in the Naveen Patnaik government, Sujata was posted as the special secretary of the Finance Department following the defeat of the BJD in the 2024 elections.

However, as soon as the BJP government assumed office in June last year, she went on leave for six months citing childcare responsibilities. The government refused to extend her leave, and she was compelled to rejoin duty in November 2024.