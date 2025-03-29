Jagannath temple, Puri municipality yet to table annual budget

PURI: Two important institutions, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri Municipality, have yet to table their annual budgets for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The budget for Srimandir is first placed before the temple’s general body. Once approved by the managing committee, it is sent to the state government for final approval. However, this time, members of the temple managing committee are yet to be appointed.

Sources said, the SJTA has not finalised the names of four servitors and one representative from the Muktimandap (body of religious scholars) to be appointed as members of the temple managing committee. According to sources, selecting the committee members has become increasingly difficult.

At least five to six servitors from powerful and influential Nijogs, such as Daitapati Nijog, Pratihari Nijog, Puspalak Nijog, and Suar Mahasuar Nijog, are vying for the prestigious positions. As per standard practice, the temple administration submits a list of servitors’ names to the Law department, which then selects five from the list.