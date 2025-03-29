Jagannath temple, Puri municipality yet to table annual budget

PURI: Two important institutions, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri Municipality, have yet to table their annual budgets for the fiscal year 2025-26.
The budget for Srimandir is first placed before the temple’s general body. Once approved by the managing committee, it is sent to the state government for final approval. However, this time, members of the temple managing committee are yet to be appointed.
Sources said, the SJTA has not finalised the names of four servitors and one representative from the Muktimandap (body of religious scholars) to be appointed as members of the temple managing committee. According to sources, selecting the committee members has become increasingly difficult.
At least five to six servitors from powerful and influential Nijogs, such as Daitapati Nijog, Pratihari Nijog, Puspalak Nijog, and Suar Mahasuar Nijog, are vying for the prestigious positions. As per standard practice, the temple administration submits a list of servitors’ names to the Law department, which then selects five from the list.
Adding to the complexity, the Khuntia Nijog, which was not nominated in the last managing committees, filed a case in the Orissa High Court, stating that instead of limiting nominations to the five largest Nijogs, every Nijog in the temple should have representation. The case is currently pending.
According to Ramkrishna Dasmahapatra, the newly elected secretary of Daitapati Nijog, many servitors are lobbying with political leaders for their nominations, putting the temple administration in a spot.
Durgacharan Dasmahapatra, a senior servitor and former managing committee member, said that passing the budget within March is not mandatory as on several previous instances, the temple’s budget has been approved even after April or as per the government’s discretion.
The status of the Puri Municipality is no different. Executive officer Abhimanyu Behera said they are waiting for the Assembly session to conclude before finalising the budget for 2025-26. “We will prepare our budget based on the allocation of funds,” he said.
Notably, the civic body has no elected council currently and its affairs are being managed by Puri collector Siddharth Swain.