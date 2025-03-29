Miscreants armed with sword, gun chase youth at hotel in Odisha

ROURKELA: A group of miscreants unleashed terror in Deogaon area here on Thursday night after chasing a youth with sword and firing two rounds at him outside a hotel in full public flare.

Police said the victim, Dibyajyoti Mohanty (29), luckily escaped unhurt. The victims and the miscreants belong to adjacent pockets of Lal Tanki area, Britinnia Colony and Deogaon. The incident was a fallout of past enmity.

Sources said one of the miscreants Gourav Biswal asked Mohanty to come to Rambabu Hotel at Deogaon. The youth reached the spot at around 9.30 pm and found 10-15 people waiting for him with deadly weapons and a firearm. When they tried to assault Mohanty, the latter ran for his life and entered the hotel.

A miscreant holding a sword and another brandishing a firearm chased Mohanty inside the hotel. However, the victim managed to escape unhurt even as two rounds were fired at him with the bullets missing the target. Mohanty later lodged a complaint with RN Pali police in this connection.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said some of the miscreants have been detained and are being questioned. He said the failed attack bid was a result of previous enmity. A case under sections 109 and 3 (5) of BNS and 25 Arms Act has been registered. All the culprits involved in the incident would be arrested soon, he said.

Earlier in September last year, a group of around 30 miscreants had terrorised residents of Labour Tenament in RN Pali area as they attacked rival gang members and indulged in arson. Police managed to nab most of the miscreants.