NPG evaluates new railway line from Odisha's Jajpur-Keonjhar Road to Dhamra Port

BHUBANESWAR: The network planning group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti on Thursday evaluated the new broad gauge railway line between Jajpur-Keonjhar Road to Dhamra Port.

This was among the five infrastructure projects, including two each from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Railways, evaluated by the group.

As proposed, the 101.26 km-long railway line from Jajpur-Keonjhar Road to Dhamra Port will be constructed via Aradi under the Khurda division. This greenfield project aims at enhancing freight movement and passenger connectivity in Odisha’s Jajpur and Bhadrak districts.

The railway line will provide a direct link between industrial clusters, coal fields and Dhamra Port, facilitating transportation of minerals from Sukinda valley, Keonjhar and Talcher along with industrial goods from Angul and Kalinganagar.

Estimated at Rs 2,996.82 crore, the line will connect important religious and tourist destinations in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. It will reduce the distance between Jajpur Road and Dhamra Port by 12 km and benefit 30 lakh people.

A part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya vision, the new line will provide direct rail connectivity to Maa Biraja temple, one of the oldest religious Shakti Peethas at Jajpur Town, famous Shaivite shrine of Baba Akhandalamani at Aradi in Bhadrak and Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara.

Last year, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) had submitted the detailed project report (DPR) of the line that was initially sanctioned in 2012-13.