Odisha's Berhampur jail gets Eat Right Campus certification

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Circle Jail is one of the 100 prisons in the country to get the ‘Eat Right Campus’ certificate by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The 162-year-old jail got the certification for two years from March 24 till March 23,2027, with a three-star rating, which recognises the its commitment to providing safe, healthy and sustainable food practices for its inmates, FSSAI said in a release.

The ‘Eat Right Campus’ initiative by FSSAI promotes a culture of food safety and well-being in various institutional settings, including workplaces, educational institutions, hospitals and even prisons. “The Berhampur Circle Jail has demonstrated exemplary adherence to FSSAI’s stringent evaluation criteria, showcasing its dedication to the food safety and health of its 1,000 inmates,” the release said.

The certification was issued following an audit by an FSSAI-empanelled agency. This audit assessed the jail’s compliance with essential parameters, including basic hygiene, food preparation practices, and the provision of nutritious meals as per the government-prescribed menu.