Purunakatak-Boudh railway line gets trial run in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A 26.88 km stretch of the ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project will be commissioned shortly. Commissioner of railway safety (CRS) Brijesh Mishra has inspected the line and given his sanction for its commissioning.

With this, altogether 239 km has been completed of the total 301 km project. The Indian Railways has been constructing the line from both the sides - Khurda Road and Balangir - for early completion of the works.

Railway sources said the CRS has inspected the safety parameters of the newly-laid railway track from Purunakatak and Boudh, signalling system, bridges and declared the section fit. After the inspection, a trial run of a light train was also conducted on Wednesday.

The newly-built stretch includes nine major bridges, two road over bridges (ROBs), 15 road under bridges (RUBs), and 35 minor bridges, all essential for facilitating safe and efficient rail operations.

“The construction of the remaining 62 km stretch between Purunakatak and Daspalla involving seven tunnels through dense jungle and sanctuary areas, is progressing well. Completion of the tunnels by the end of the year is expected to be a major breakthrough for the project,” said sources.

Among these tunnels, one between Purunakatak, Charichhak and T7, part of the longest 4.8 km tunnel, has already been completed. The tunnels are being constructed using the latest techniques to manage complex geological conditions.

The Khurda Road-Balangir rail line was sanctioned in 1995. So far, 105 km of the line from Khurda Road to Dasapalla and 134 km from Balangir to Purunakatak have been completed.