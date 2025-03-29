Tour operator sentenced to seven years for cheating Rs 1.2 crore from Hajj pilgrims in Odisha

BALASORE: A designated court of Balasore on Friday sentenced a Mumbai-based tour operator to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for cheating Rs 1.2 crore from Hajj pilgrims on pretext of arranging religious trip to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

The court for Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act for Balasore also imposed a fine of Rs 2.75 lakh on Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh, one of the proprietors of Al-Adam Tour and Travels.

The judgment in the case was one of the quickest since the trial was completed barely three months and five days after submission of chargesheet and six and half months from the date of case registration.

As per the case filed by Mir Khursid of Kazimahala, a native of Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district, Al-Adam Tours and Travels as well as Al-Izma Tours and Travels collected Rs 1.2 crore from 189 devotees during 2019-23 to arrange pilgrimage. But the proprietors of the two agencies neither took the prospective pilgrims on the religious trip nor did they refund the amounts collected from them.

Last year on September 12, a case was registered and Shaikh was arrested on September 27. Chargesheet in the case was submitted on December 23 under sections 420/406/467/468/471/120-B of the Indian Penal Code.