Traffic pain for Odisha's Sambalpur as elevated corridor work causes diversions, safety hazards on NH-53

SAMBALPUR: Even as the proposed elevated corridor work in Sambalpur is underway in full swing, the construction on NH-53 near Ainthapali has led to traffic diversions, creating safety hazards for commuters.
The diversion of heavy vehicles onto the service road, coupled with inadequate traffic management, has turned the stretch into a high-risk zone, especially during night.
The six-lane elevated corridor, being constructed to ease congestion, will have a width of 14.5 meters and a total length of 3.44 km, including a 1.2 km flyover section.
The Ainthapali area experiences heavy traffic congestion due to its location where the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway and the road leading to Sambalpur airstrip at Jamadarpali converge with NH-53 at two separate crossroads.
Additionally, the presence of a bus terminus near Ainthapali adds to the traffic load, with around 300 buses passing through the area daily.
To facilitate construction of the elevated corridor, one side of NH-53 between Panchgochhia and Ainthapali, connecting Sambalpur to Chhattisgarh, has been blocked for pillar construction. As a result, heavy vehicles, including trucks, have been rerouted through the service road from Ainthapali Chowk. While traffic remains manageable during daytime, the evening gets tough when a large number of trucks use the route.
The absence of surveillance and traffic regulation has compounded the problems and overspeeding by heavy vehicles has only added to the misery. Commuters feel the service road incapable to handle such high volumes of traffic has become extremely unsafe. “At night, trucks speed through the narrow road, making it dangerous for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians,” said Bikash Meher, a daily commuter.
Residents and commuters suggest implementing immediate safety measures to prevent accidents. Their demands include installing proper illumination along the service road, temporary dividers to ensure organised lane movement, and monitoring system to check traffic violations.
“The road is already congested, and with the construction work, it has become even riskier. Until the elevated corridor is completed, temporary safety measures are a must to avoid accidents,” said another local, Shubham Sharma.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has a target to complete the elevated corridor by December 2026. Once completed, it will provide a dedicated passage for heavy vehicles, significantly reducing congestion and improving road safety.
NHAI, project director Prem Narayan Sahu said lights will be shortly installed along the service lane which will solve a major part of the problem. “The issue of overspeeding by heavy vehicles will be conveyed to the RTO for further action,” he added.