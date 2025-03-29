Traffic pain for Odisha's Sambalpur as elevated corridor work causes diversions, safety hazards on NH-53

SAMBALPUR: Even as the proposed elevated corridor work in Sambalpur is underway in full swing, the construction on NH-53 near Ainthapali has led to traffic diversions, creating safety hazards for commuters.

The diversion of heavy vehicles onto the service road, coupled with inadequate traffic management, has turned the stretch into a high-risk zone, especially during night.

The six-lane elevated corridor, being constructed to ease congestion, will have a width of 14.5 meters and a total length of 3.44 km, including a 1.2 km flyover section.

The Ainthapali area experiences heavy traffic congestion due to its location where the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway and the road leading to Sambalpur airstrip at Jamadarpali converge with NH-53 at two separate crossroads.

Additionally, the presence of a bus terminus near Ainthapali adds to the traffic load, with around 300 buses passing through the area daily.

To facilitate construction of the elevated corridor, one side of NH-53 between Panchgochhia and Ainthapali, connecting Sambalpur to Chhattisgarh, has been blocked for pillar construction. As a result, heavy vehicles, including trucks, have been rerouted through the service road from Ainthapali Chowk. While traffic remains manageable during daytime, the evening gets tough when a large number of trucks use the route.