50-year-old hacked to death over temple land issues in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 50-year-old man was hacked to death by unknown miscreants at Sama village under Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Dushmant Mohapatra of Sikula village, who was managing the Radhakant temple in Sikula village. He was returning home after watching Danda Nacha in the wee hours when miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons on the outskirts of the village.

The attackers fled the scene, leaving Mohapatra in a pool of blood. A group of villagers returning from the festival later found him and rushed him to Purushottampur hospital. He was then referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following Mohapatra’s death, tension flared up in the village, prompting heavy police deployment. A police team led by Purushottampur SDPO Deepak Mishra arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Though the motive behind the murder is yet to be confirmed, villagers suspect the attack was linked to a land dispute involving the temple. They claimed some criminals had encroached upon temple land but were evicted by authorities due to Mohapatra’s persistent efforts.

Four persons have been detained for questioning, police said.