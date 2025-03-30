Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering, Mercedes-Benz pact for advanced automotive mechatronics course

CUTTACK: Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE), Cuttack, has signed an MoU with global automobile major Mercedes-Benz India to offer an advanced diploma in automotive mechatronics (ADAM) course.

This collaboration was formalised on Friday between BOSE principal Hrushikesh Mohanty and VP of customer services, Mercedes-Benz India, Shekhar Bhide. The programme will commence in the ensuing academic year 2025-26.

“The ADAM course is a highly specialised one-year programme that integrates mechanical engineering, electronics, and computing technologies to develop industry-ready professionals. With the automotive industry rapidly advancing towards automation, electric mobility and intelligent vehicle systems, there is an escalating demand for skilled professionals in this domain. The introduction of this course at BOSE Cuttack aims to bridge the skill gap and create a workforce equipped with cutting-edge expertise,” said Mohanty.

Developed in collaboration with the Mercedes-Benz Academy, the ADAM curriculum is designed to provide students with comprehensive theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience. It includes modules on automotive electrical and electronic systems, hydraulics and pneumatics, advanced diagnostics, engine and transmission systems, vehicle software programming, and direct training with Mercedes-Benz vehicles and tools.

“This ensures that students are not only academically proficient but also practically skilled to meet the evolving demands of the global automotive sector,” Mohanty added.

Several leading institutions across India have already been offering the ADAM course in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz India. They include Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram; NIET, Greater Noida; KIET Group of Institutions, Ghaziabad; Government Polytechnic, Pune; Government Polytechnic, Aurangabad and RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

BOSE Cuttack has become the first institution in Eastern India to offer this highly sought-after programme. “Candidates aspiring to enroll in the course must have a diploma or degree in mechanical, electrical, electronics or automobile engineering. The selection process includes a written examination and a personal interview to assess the candidate’s technical knowledge and aptitude for the programme,” said Mohanty adding that the admission process and detailed guidelines would be announced soon.