Customs arrest Tamil Nadu man with exotic species at Biju Patnaik International Airport

BHUBANESWAR: The international wildlife smuggling syndicates appear to have turned to Odisha for an entry point to smuggle exotic species as the arrest of a Tamil Nadu native from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Saturday has revealed.

Acting on a tip-off, Customs officials stopped the accused identified as Shankar Murugan as he arrived here from Bangkok. On search, 10 baby California Kingsnakes, nine Nile monitor lizards and 12 freshwater pig-nosed tortoises were seized from his possession. He was carrying the animals in cake and bread packets.

Customs officials said the non-venomous California Kingsnakes are found in western United States and northern Mexico. They are kept as pets as they hunt and devour other snakes, mostly the venomous species. The Nile monitor lizards are known for their large size and powerful build. They are one of the largest lizard species in Africa reaching lengths of up to 6.5 ft. The recovered tortoises are also unique. They possess flippers like a marine species and have long and fleshy snout like that of a pig.

“These exotic reptiles and tortoises are not found in India. As per the protocols laid down by Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, they were handed over to Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Saturday. The city DFO has also been intimated about the matter,” said Customs sources.