MP Bhartruhari Mahtab calls for strengthening Odisha's fisheries sector

BHUBANESWAR: MP Bhartruhari Mahtab has called for the development of smaller ports, jetties, marinas, and cold chain facilities in Odisha to strengthen the state’s fisheries sector.

Inaugurating a workshop ‘Sailing through Times: Odisha’s Maritime Heritage and Blue Economy Futures’ here on Saturday, Mahtab highlighted the significant role of fisheries in India’s economy, noting its 11 per cent annual growth and the livelihood it provides to millions, particularly from the vulnerable communities. He also spoke on Odisha’s deep historical connections with southeast Asian trade routes.

President of business development at Adani Group and former CEO of Dhamra Port Subrat Tripathy emphasised the potential of ship and boat building industries in Odisha. He advocated for policies to attract such industries while integrating industrial development with port connectivity.

Tripathy stressed the importance of developing economic corridors beyond the coast, focusing on inland waterways and associated livelihoods such as aquaculture, tourism, and handicrafts. He also highlighted green shipping initiatives like Harit Nauka and Green Ports policies.

The workshop was organised by the Odisha Research Centre. Director of Odisha Research Centre Chandi Prasad Nanda also spoke.