NIT-R biotech wing develops new bio-ink for bone grafting, lands patent

ROURKELA: Researchers of the biotechnology and medical engineering wing of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) have developed a novel bio-ink for 3D bio-printing which can simplify treatment of bone injury or defects with its ability of direct application and adequate bio-compatibility.

The NIT-R was granted a patent for the bio-ink on March 18. The research team, led by associate professor of the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering Prof Devendra Verma, has research scholars Tanmay Bharadwaj and Shreya Chrungoo.

Bone grafting is a common method to repair damaged bones. However, it involves drawbacks like pain, limited availability and risk of rejection. Metal implants does not bond well with natural bone and can cause complications over time. Both methods at time require more than one surgery.

The alternative technology of 3D bio-printing which is being explored involves the application of bio-inks containing cells and supportive biomaterials. Prof Verma said, his team developed a novel bio-ink that stays liquid at room temperature but quickly turns into gel when exposed to body temperature and the potential of hydrogen (pH). This allows it to be printed directly onto an injury site instead of being printed separately and implanted later. The new bio-ink has sufficient bio-compatibility and its cell assembly aggregate helps faster proliferation. Other bio-inks do not usually support stem cell proliferation.