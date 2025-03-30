Odisha: Heatwave for one more day, respite then on

BHUBANESWAR: Heatwave condition prevailed in parts of the state for the second consecutive day on Saturday with Sambalpur recording the highest 42 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, in a major relief for citizens, there is no heatwave warning for Odisha for the next seven days beginning Monday.

The IMD informed that apart from Sambalpur, heatwave situation also prevailed in Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Angul and Dhenkanal districts on the day.

Similarly, hot and humid weather prevailed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts during the period. The regional met office said apart from Kalahandi and Dhenkanal, heatwave is likely to occur in the remaining six districts on Sunday too. On the other hand, in view of the sultry weather condition, the State Transport Authority (STA) issued a slew of guidelines for the bus operators to ensure the safety of the passengers travelling during this period.

STA has warned against overcrowding in public transport vehicles to ensure safety and maintain the comfort level of the passengers. Rigorous checking will be conducted to address overcrowding in buses and penalties imposed against the violators, it said. Apart, a 24X7 control room will be operational to provide assistance in case of emergencies.

Bus operators have been asked to keep safe drinking water, ice packs, first-aid kits and ORS ready for the passengers. Resting spaces will be set up at all bus stops along with temporary shelters and drinking water facilities for passengers.