Odisha initiates demarcation of 13,000 wetlands

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has initiated process for demarcation of over 13,000 wetlands in the state for their effective conservation.

Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Forest department has taken up ground truthing of a total of 13,667 wetlands which are spread over 2.25 hectares or more area. The wetlands have been identified by the Space Application Centre, forest officials said.

The apex court had in its order directed the state/Union Territory Wetland authorities to expeditiously complete the ground truthing and demarcation exercise of the boundaries of each of the wetlands identified by the Space Application Centre, Atlas (SAC, Atlas), 2021 and had set a three-month timeline for the same.

Following the Supreme Court judgement, the Orissa High Court also initiated a suo motu PIL in January to monitor the conservation of wetlands in the state. Accordingly, sources said, the state government engaged the Chilika Development Authority (CDA), responsible for the management and protection of Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, as the nodal agency to implement the wetland conservation measures.