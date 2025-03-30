Odisha: Pre-matric scholarship yet to be released, hostels feel fund heat

ROURKELA: School authorities managing hostels under the ST & SC Development (SSD) department are on their toes as the department is yet to release pre-matric scholarship (PMS) for nearly 6,000 scheduled caste (SC) students for February and March in Sundargarh district.

The monthly PMS amount is used to meet mess expenses, including lentils, vegetables, non-vegetarian items, edible oil, spices and fuel cost, while rice is provided to hostels free of cost.

According to sources, due to the delay in release of PMS funds, the principals have been forced to borrow funds and reallocate resources from other sources for the hostel, hoping for later reimbursement.

Over 49,000 ST and SC students from Sundargarh study in Classes I to X and stay in hostels, 6,000 of who are from SC community. While each male student is entitled to Rs 1,050 under the PMS, each female student gets Rs 1,100 per month. Besides food, the PMS amount is also used to provide soaps, hair oils and daily use items for the students.