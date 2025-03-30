Odisha proposes amendment to ODA rules to regulate sub-plotting

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has notified the draft amendment to Odisha Development Authorities (ODA) (Planning and Building Standards) Rules 2020 for regulation of unauthorised sub-plots, reservation for affordable plots and planning standards for sub-divided plots.

The Housing and Urban Development department has sought objections and suggestions on the draft within 15 days. As per the provisions of the draft rules, any plot subdivided into sub-plot unauthorisedly will be considered by way of compounding provided the minimum width of the access road to the sub-plot is nine metre. In sub-plots where the approach road is six metre or more, the land owner will have to provide a strip of land to expand the width to nine metre and the same shall be done through a registered deed of free gift in favour of the urban local body or authority concerned under the Transfer of Property Act 1882.

Application for building plan approval over the regularised sub-plots will also be considered in accordance with the land-use specified in the development plan. The draft also proposes that every plot with area of 0.4 hectare or more shall have reservation of land for small sized plots not less than 30 square metre and not more than size of 100 square metre. At least 20 per cent of saleable residential land will be earmarked for providing smaller sized plots.

Moreover, the plots carved out for affordable plots in approved layout shall not be sub-divided further unless they are proposed to be developed as a housing project consisting of dwelling units with a carpet area of minimum 60 square metre.

The proposed rules also underline that all sub-divided plots shall have accessible road and provision of plantation of one tree for every 80 square metre under the sub-division layout plan. The minimum reservation of land for a plot of 0.4 hectare to 2 hectare has to be 10 per cent of the total layout.