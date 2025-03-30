Odisha University of Health Sciences stirs yet another controversy, this time over ‘affiliation’ matters

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) has found itself at the centre of yet another controversy. The university, which is celebrating its second foundation day on Sunday, has allegedly been conducting examinations in health institutions that lack proper affiliation, raising serious questions about the validity of the tests and the degrees awarded.

Sources said less than 10 per cent of around 369 medical and health institutions have full affiliation for 2025-26. The rest, however, operate either on consent of affiliation (COA) or ‘conditional’ COA, pending the outcome of inspections.

The state has 17 medical colleges, two dental and four each homeopathy and ayurvedic colleges, 261 nursing and 51 pharmacy colleges, besides 30 allied health sciences institutions offering medical laboratory technology courses. However, only four medical and two homeopathy colleges had full affiliation of the university for 2024-25 and the remaining were under COA or conditional COA.

In response to an RTI query, the university admitted that there was no provision in OUHS Act and statute under which examination can be conducted in non-affiliated colleges. If the colleges are not affiliated, will the exams and the results be valid, academicians questioned.