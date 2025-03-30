One dead, eight injured as 11 coaches of Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast derail in Odisha's Cuttack district

BHUBANESWAR: At least one passenger died and eight others were injured after 11 coaches of 12551 Bengaluru Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi station in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday.

Sources said the coaches went off the track at about 11.54 am after the train crossed the Mahanadi river. All air-conditioning coaches got derailed, possibly due to some issues with the track. A major mishap was averted as the train was moving slow, the sources said.

Local police, fire services personnel and NDRF teams rushed to the spot for rescue operation. Injured passengers, including some patients who were returning from Bengaluru to Kamakhya, have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Administrative officer of SCB MCH Subash Chandra Ray said one body has been received apart from some injured passengers. "We are fully prepared. Three teams of doctors have been engaged to treat the injured passengers arrived at the hospital," he told mediapersons.

This accident took place nearly two years after the tragic train tragedy involving three trains at Bahanaga in Balasore district which left over 290 dead and 1,000 injured.