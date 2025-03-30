One dead, eight injured as 11 coaches of Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast derail in Odisha's Cuttack district

BHUBANESWAR: At least one passenger died and eight others were injured after 11 coaches of 12551 Bengaluru Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi station in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday.
Sources said the coaches went off the track at about 11.54 am after the train crossed the Mahanadi river. All air-conditioning coaches got derailed, possibly due to some issues with the track. A major mishap was averted as the train was moving slow, the sources said.
Local police, fire services personnel and NDRF teams rushed to the spot for rescue operation. Injured passengers, including some patients who were returning from Bengaluru to Kamakhya, have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.
Administrative officer of SCB MCH Subash Chandra Ray said one body has been received apart from some injured passengers. "We are fully prepared. Three teams of doctors have been engaged to treat the injured passengers arrived at the hospital," he told mediapersons.
This accident took place nearly two years after the tragic train tragedy involving three trains at Bahanaga in Balasore district which left over 290 dead and 1,000 injured.
East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said, all passengers have deboarded the train after the incident and special arrangements are being made to send them to their respective destinations.
"Accident relief and medical relief train have also been rushed to the spot. As train services have been affected on the Down line, efforts are on for the restoration of the tracks and the services," said a railway official.
ECoR chief public relations officer Ashok Mishra said no casualties and injuries were officially reported so far. "We are making adequate arrangements for the stranded passengers. A special train has been arranged to send stranded passengers for their destination," he said.
Since the cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained, the ECoR has ordered a probe into the incident. General manager Parmeshwar Funkwal, Khurda Road DRM HS Bajwa and other higher level officials rushed to the spot.
A passenger, who was on the way to Assam said, he heard a loud noise following which he saw coaches getting derailed. One person standing near the gate sustained injuries. A major tragedy averted as the speed of the train was below 30 kmph, he said.
Passengers complained inadequate arrangements by the railways and the district administration as the heatwave conditions affected the rescue operations.
Later, locals and the officials provided drinking water and food to some stranded passengers. Six buses have also been arranged for passengers.
Meanwhile, the ECoR has issued helplines to assist stranded passengers. They have been advised to contact Bhubaneswar helpline at 8455885999 and Cuttack helpline at 8991124238.
Helpdesks opened for passengers:
Bhubaneswar - 8114382371
Bhadrak -9437443469
Cuttack – 7205149591
Palasa – 9237105480
Jajpur Keonjhar Road – 9124639558
Assam CM reacts
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his office is in touch with the Odisha government following the train accident in the coastal state.
"I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected," Sarma said in a post on X.
In an update, he also noted that there were no casualities from Assam.