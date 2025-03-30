Orissa Water Supply and Sewerage Board assistant project manager in vigilance net

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Saturday raided the property of assistant project manager of Orissa Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) in Bhubaneswar, Debasis Sahoo, and unearthed assets worth crores including three multi-storey buildings and two shops in Jatni.

The anti-corruption agency carried out the raids after receiving allegations that Sahoo had amassed disproportionate assets. During searches, he and his family members were found in possession of two double-storey buildings spread over 6,300 sq ft and 2,500 sq ft and two shops at a market complex in Jatni.

They were also found in possession of a three-storey under-construction building and two plots in the capital city, gold ornaments weighing 250 gm, and bank and insurance deposits to the tune of Rs 56.19 lakh, and Rs 1.57 lakh cash.

On the day, searches were carried out at three buildings owned by Sahoo, his two shops in Jatni, rented accommodation in Aiginia, office chamber in the city and at a relative’s house in Choudwar.

“Debasis Sahoo is being questioned to ascertain the source of money through which he amassed such huge wealth. Unearthing of more assets is expected as searches are continuing. Further action will be initiated accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.